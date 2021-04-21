Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,514 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 174,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

