Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.22

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.22 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.80 ($0.19). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 14,869,288 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £178.73 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.22.

In related news, insider Ian Clyde Watson sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £187,000 ($244,316.70). Also, insider Anthony Viljoen sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £510,000 ($666,318.26).

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

