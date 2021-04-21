BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will Expire on April 28th (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:BYTSU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28th. BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.