Bytecoin (BCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $312,458.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and approximately $312,458.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00711749 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 75.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

