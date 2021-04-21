Bytom Trading 23.2% Higher Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Bytom has a market cap of $330.13 million and approximately $139.58 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00483757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000901 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,671,633,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,424,348,257 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

