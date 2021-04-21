CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Downgraded to “Accumulate” at Erste Group

CA Immobilien Anlagen (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 on Wednesday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $44.25.

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

