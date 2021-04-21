CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-18.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.000-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.22.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.49. 255,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,991. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.