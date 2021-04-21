Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $141.55. 14,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,684. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

