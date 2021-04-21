CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” by National Bank Financial

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at C$36.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.51. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 945.90.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.