CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.