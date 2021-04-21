Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 68,310 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503,402 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,310 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $590,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 29,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $53,582,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $166.11 and a one year high of $261.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.01 and its 200-day moving average is $226.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.