California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.13

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.13 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 3150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after buying an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

