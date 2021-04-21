Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells $41,772.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 43,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,622. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

