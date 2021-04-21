Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

