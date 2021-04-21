Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 2.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,104,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $120.39. The company had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $119.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

