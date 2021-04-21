Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. The firm has a market cap of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock valued at $416,349,923. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

