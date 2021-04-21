Camtek (CAMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

