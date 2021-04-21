Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Cormark currently has a “Tender” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$4.66 and a 1 year high of C$13.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.08.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

