Canaccord Genuity Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $86.50

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $86.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,036. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,505,000 after purchasing an additional 157,815 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

