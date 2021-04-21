Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.42

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.42 and traded as high as C$56.00. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$55.72, with a volume of 440,087 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.42. The firm has a market cap of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

