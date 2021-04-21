Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.