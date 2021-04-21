Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $145.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.37.

NYSE CNI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. 94,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,334. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

