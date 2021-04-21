Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.37.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 210,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,334. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $75.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.