Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 971,334 shares.The stock last traded at $111.27 and had previously closed at $110.15.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,636,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,127,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,251,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,442,000 after buying an additional 174,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,392,000 after buying an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

