Canadian Pacific Railway Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,997 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 631% compared to the typical volume of 410 call options.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $355.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.18. The company has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $390.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

