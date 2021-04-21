Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.73.

CWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Shares of CWB opened at C$32.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$35.46.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4700004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

