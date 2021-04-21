Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. 89bio has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $169,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $588,940. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.