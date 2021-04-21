CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million.

CWX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$802.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

