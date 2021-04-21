Capital One Financial Downgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Equal Weight

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.