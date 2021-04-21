Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 133,577 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 133,577 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 5.5% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $169,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.41. 212,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. The firm has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

