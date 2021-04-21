Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 203,232 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 203,232 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 2.7% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.17% of Newmont worth $82,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. 167,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,541. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

