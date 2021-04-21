Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 7,827 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 626.7% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 55,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.39. 79,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,216. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day moving average is $153.50. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

