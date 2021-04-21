Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6,059.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 624,419 shares during the period. 3M accounts for approximately 4.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.11% of 3M worth $122,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after buying an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.44. 23,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,628. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

