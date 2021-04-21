Capital Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,458 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 5.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of The Home Depot worth $166,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,118. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.51 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $351.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

