Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $157.96 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,776 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 5.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $157,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.59. 30,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

