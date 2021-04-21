Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,462. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

