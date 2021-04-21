Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $91.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8,919.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707,911 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $91,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 209,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.50. 209,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,690,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

