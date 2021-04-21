Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $146.80. 228,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,698,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

