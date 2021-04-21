Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $130.71. 87,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,170. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

