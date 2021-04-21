Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 10,291 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,415,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Shares of SH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,822,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

