Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $93,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.95. 217,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

