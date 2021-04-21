Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 145,599 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145,599 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 3.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $98,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $141.32. 126,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,245,463. The firm has a market cap of $398.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

