Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 631,688 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 631,688 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $225.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,130. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $141.22 and a 52-week high of $225.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.77. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

