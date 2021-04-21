Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Set to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMO opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

