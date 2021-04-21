Carbon (CRBN) Trading Up 21.8% This Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $332,409.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00274600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.01012332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00649632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.86 or 0.99809069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,671,800 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

