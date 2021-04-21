Cardano (ADA) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002249 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $39.84 billion and approximately $4.32 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

