Cardano Price Tops $1.25 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion and $4.32 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00063860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.16 or 0.00344765 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008909 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

