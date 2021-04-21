Cardstack Market Cap Hits $18.58 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $18.58 million and $177,579.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About Cardstack

CARD is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

