Carebit Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 60.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Carebit has a total market cap of $17,551.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carebit has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Carebit coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003134 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carebit is carebit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

