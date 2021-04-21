CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.45

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 64088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get CarLotz alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CarLotz stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of CarLotz as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.